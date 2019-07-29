Add nine USB 3.0 ports to your Mac with TP-Link’s $25 Powered Hub (Reg. $40)

Amazon offers the TP-Link Seven Port Powered USB 3.0 Hub with dual charging ports for $24.99 Prime shipped. Normally selling for $40 at retailers like B&H, it just dropped to $30 the other day. Today’s offer shaves off an additional $5 and is good for an over 37% discount. It’s also a match of the 2019 low and comes within $1.50 of the best we’ve seen overall. Featuring seven USB 3.0 ports, this hub gives you Mac or PC plenty of room for peripherals, flash drives and more. Plus thanks to the wall adapter, you’ll be able to power two devices with the additional built in dual 2.4A USB ports. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 475 customers.

A perfect way to put your savings to use is with the best-selling nonda USB-C Adapter at $8. It’ll let you pair TP-Link’s USB Hub with your Mac and comes highly-rated with over 3,600 customers leaving 4.2/5 stars.

TP-Link Seven Port Powered USB 3.0 Hub features:

USB 3.0 ports offer transfer speeds of up to 5Gbps, 10 times faster than USB 2.0

7 data transfer ports make switching between devices unnecessary

Two exclusive 5V/2.4A charging ports supply optimal power for both iOS & Android mobile devices, charging them quickly and safely

Intelligently adjusts the output current to match the maximum need of different devices

