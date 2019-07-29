Ready your Twitch channel with Blue Yeti Mic game bundles at $90 (Reg. $130+)

Amazon is now offering the Blue Yeti Blackout USB microphone + Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Bundle for $89.99 shipped. Regularly $130 or so, today’s deal is matching the previous price and the best we can find. The mic alone goes for $129 while AC Odyssey on PC fetches between $20 and $60 at Steam. Whether you need a new game streaming mic or are planning on starting your podcast career, this is a great bundle to get you started. Blue’s Yeti mic is one of the best USB options in the price range with a tri-capsule array (various pick up patterns for different recording situations), gain control and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,400 Amazon customers. Head below for more deal and details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

We also spotted the same deal on the cool grey Yeti mic with a copy of Assassin’s Creed Origins for $90. We do see the grey mic go on sale a little bit more often and Origins is an older game, but this is still a nice price drop, if not quite as deep as the featured option. And if you would prefer the red colorway, GameStop has this bundle at the same price right now as well.

For further comparison, today’s deal is the same price Amazon charges for its AmazonBasics Professional USB Condenser Microphone. Although you could opt for the AmazonBasics Desktop Mini Condenser Microphone at $27 shipped for more casual setups.

Blue Yeti Blackout USB + Assassin’s Creed Odyssey:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (PC digital standard Edition)

Blackout Yeti USB microphone with gain control, mute button, zero-latency headphone output

Tri-capsule array—three condenser capsules inside can record and stream any situation

Plug ‘n play and Mac compatible

Perfect for Twitch streaming, podcasting, voiceovers, interviews, Skype/VoIP calls and music recording

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!