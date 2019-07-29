Give your sever a 6TB upgrade with WD’s Red NAS Hard Drive: $140 (21% off), more

Newegg offers the WD Red 6TB NAS Internal Hard Drive for $139.98 shipped when checking out with code EMCTCVE23. Normally selling for $178 at Amazon, that’s good for an over 21% discount, matches the all-time low there and is the best price we’ve seen overall. Western Digital’s Red series drives are made specifically for use in always-on systems like a home media server and more. The 6TB model in particular handle up to 180TB of transfers per year and is designed to work alongside seven other hard drives. Whether you’re looking to build your first home media server or your current rig is running out of space, then this is a notable solution. I personally swear by WD Red drives, relying on them for most of my server’s storage pool. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 4,400 customers. Find more deals below.

We’re also seeing the Seagate BarraCuda 6TB Internal Hard Drive for $119.99 shipped at Amazon. Normally selling for $150, today’s offer saves you 20% and brings the price down to match the Amazon all-time low. This drive ditches the NAS-ready design and is ideal for use in your gaming PC and more. It features a 256MB Cache and is backed by a two-year warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 225 customers.

WD Red 6TB NAS Internal Hard Drive features:

Specifically designed for use in NAS systems with up to 8 bays

Supports up to 180 TB/yr workload rate*

Nasware firmware for compatibility

Small and home office NAS systems in a 24/7 environment

3-Year manufacturer’s limited

