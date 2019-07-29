Outfit your smart home with Yale’s Z-Wave Push Button Deadbolt for under $83

BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the Yale Security Z-Wave Push Button Deadbolt (YRD110ZW619) for $82.88 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s about $15 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is among the lowest offers we have tracked. This inexpensive deadbolt trades capacitive keys for actual buttons, making it a breeze to unlock. Z-Wave compatibility makes it a great addition to smart homes with popular hubs like Samsung SmartThings, Honeywell, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you only need a passcode or key for entry, check out Kwikset’s SmartCode Electronic Deadbolt for $67. Owners can program eight different access codes in addition to a master that can add and remove existing entries. Kwikset’s SmartKey technology allows quick re-keying of the lock if a key gets misplaced or stolen.

Yale Push Button Deadbolt features:

Never worry about carrying around or losing your keys again! Unlock and lock your home with ease from the backlit push button keypad. Create unique pin codes for friends and family and remove codes whenever you need to. This Yale Real Living lock features Z-Wave technology and seamlessly integrates into 50+ home automation and security systems including SmartThings, Alarm.com, Honeywell, Vivent, Vera and more! When added to most automation systems, lock and unlock your door, create pin codes, view access history and receive notifications from anywhere. The lock is tamper resistant, easy to install and even easier to use!

