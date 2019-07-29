Amazon has Zeroll’s heated handle ice cream scoop for under $12.50 (Reg. $20)

- Jul. 29th 2019 11:55 am ET

Amazon is now offering the Zeroll 1010 Original Ice Cream Scoop with Heat Conductive Handle for $12.44. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 or so at Amazon and Williams Sonoma, today’s deal is the best price we can find. It is within $1.50 or so of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. This made in the USA scoop features a liquid-filled heat conductive handle to make dealing with frozen treats easier to manage and a spring-less, one-piece design for durability. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

However, there are similar options out there for less. One example would be the Norpro Nonstick Anti-Freeze Ice Cream Scoop for just under $7 Prime shipped. It also carries solid reviews and features a “defrosting fluid sealed inside the handle.” Swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more discounted items for around the house and in the kitchen.

Zeroll 1010 Original Ice Cream Scoop:

  • Do not place in dishwasher or expose to temperatures over 140 degrees Fahrenheit
  • Unique heat conductive fluid inside handle for easy release of frozen treats
  • Designed for right or left hand use
  • Improved aluminum alloy that helps resist oxidation and corrosion
  • Up to 20 percent more volume of ice cream by avoiding compression

