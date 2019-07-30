Amazon offers Green Toys from $6: Tug Boat, Seaplane, more (Up to 50% off)

Amazon is now offering the Green Toys My First Tug Boat for $6 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $7 and $12, today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and is the lowest price we can find. This is the best-selling bathtub toy on Amazon with a near perfect review score from over 450 customers. Created from recycled materials and made in the USA, it can be filled up with water and then poured out using the spout along the front side. Head below for even more discounted Green Toys.

More Green Toys Deals at Amazon:

Speaking of deals for the kids, Amazon’s 48-count colored pencils are on sale, Allen’s Steel Bike Trailer is down at $80 (33% off) and we still have a series of highly-rated Toca iOS games from $1 (Reg. $4).

Green Toys My First Tug Boat:

Embark on a cruise across the bathtub. Navigate the wading pool. Even splash around in the occasional mud puddle. There’s no end to the Good Green Fun young sailors can have with the Green Toys Tugboat. Made in the USA from 100% recycled plastic, this trusty tugboat is both good for the Earth, and – most importantly – safe for the busy little folks who play there.

