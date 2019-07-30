Blue’s Yeticaster Professional Broadcast Bundle is down to a new low at $169

Amazon offers the Blue Yeticaster Professional Broadcast Bundle for $169 shipped. Normally selling for $200 at Best Buy as well as B&H, that’s good for a 15% discount, is only the second notable price cut we’ve seen and is a new all-time low. Included in the bundle is the Blue Yeticaster microphone, which is designed for recording of voiceovers, narration, interviews, reports and presentations. Other notable features include one-touch mute and volume functions plus a 20Hz – 20kHz frequency response. The mic also comes paired with an adjustable boom arm that clamps to desks and more to complete your recording setup. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 7,300 customers and you can take a look at our announcement coverage for additional information.

For a more affordable option, be sure to check out the Blue Snowball iCE Condenser Microphone. This highly-rated microphone goes for $49 at Amazon and offers a similar form-factor at a fraction of the price.

Plus, don’t forget that we’re also still tracking a notable discount on Blue Yeti Mic game bundles at $90 (Reg. $130+).

Blue Yeticaster Professional Broadcast Bundle features:

Deliver live studio-quality voice audio with this Blue Yeticaster professional broadcast bundle. The Yeti USB microphone lets you enjoy crystal-clear podcasting, and the Radius III shock mount provides isolation from vibrations and noise. Position the mic securely via the flexible Compass boom arm of this Blue Yeticaster professional broadcast bundle.

