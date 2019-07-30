The highly-rated Modal Rechargeable Wine Opener is 50% off today at just $10

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Modal Rechargeable Wine Opener in Gray (MD-WORCGR8) for $9.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35 but you should opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees otherwise. Today’s deal is a solid 50% off, matching our previous mention and is the best price we can find. This model sports a foil cuter and a rechargeable battery that can open 30 bottles before it needs to be juiced up again. It also comes with a power adapter and the charging base. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

All things considered this is a great price for an electric opener as most manual options go for around the same price. However, now that you have opened your bottle like a pro, it’s time to preserve the remainder for next time. This $8 set of silicone wine stoppers carries solid reviews, are dishwasher-safe and will help to keep your wine fresh for another day.

Modal Rechargeable Wine Opener:

Uncork your favorite wine instantly with this Modal rechargeable wine opener. The durable foil cutter lets you remove the seal easily, and it can open up to 30 bottles on a single charge. This Modal rechargeable wine opener has an LED indicator light that lets you know when it’s fully charged.

