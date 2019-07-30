Go Space Gray with Apple’s Magic Trackpad at $105 (Reg. $149)

Amazon offers Apple’s Magic Trackpad 2 in Space Gray for $104.99 shipped. For comparison, it typically goes for $149 direct from Apple and retailers like B&H. This is a match of the Amazon all-time low price. Apple’s in-house Magic Trackpad 2 delivers gesture control, Force Touch features, and more. Ideal for pairing with your Mac as a primary or second input device. Charges with integrated Lightning port. Learn more here.

Prefer to save further? Consider going with Logitech’s MX Anywhere 2S under $50 and enjoy customization and an ultra-portable design. Best of all, its internal battery offers up to 70 days of power on a single charger.

Apple Magic Trackpad 2 features:

Redesigned and rechargeable, Magic Trackpad 2 includes a built-in battery and brings Force Touch to the desktop for the first time.

Four force sensors underneath the trackpad surface allow you to click anywhere, and detect subtle differences in the amount of pressure you apply, bringing increased functionality to your fingertips and enabling a deeper connection to your content.

Magic Trackpad 2 also features an edge-to-edge glass surface area that is nearly 30 per cent larger than the previous trackpad. This design, along with a lower profile, makes scrolling and swiping through your favorite content more productive and comfortable than ever.

