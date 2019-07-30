Tote around drinks and more with this Amazon cooler sale from $22.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Diamond Star via Amazon offers the TOURIT Insulated Coolar Backpack in various colors for $25.99 shipped. Regularly $40, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Notable features include enough capacity for up to 28 cans, a water-repellent interior, and a total weight of 1.1-pounds before any drinks are added to the interior. Rated 4.6/5 stars. You can shop the rest of this sale right here for more models.

Those looking for a more classic approach will want to reach for the Coleman FlipLid Personal Cooler at around $10. This model offers room for up to six cans and has a handle for convenient carrying. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 750 Amazon reviewers.

TOURIT Classic Insulated Cooler features:

This cooler bag for hiking choose high quality thicken PEVA hot-pressed material to keep your snacks and drinks cool for 16 hours temperature below 15-degrees. Our insulated backpacks use ventilate material on the back to avoid your clothes getting wet by the condensation. This camping coolers is comfy and versatile which is made of high quality tear resistant fabric with padded, adjustable straps.

