Amazon takes $15 off $50 in household essentials: paper towels, cleaners, more

For a limited time, Amazon is offering $15 off purchases of $50 or more on household essentials. We are looking at a massive selection of eligible items. The kind of stuff you’re going to need anyway like paper towels, garbage bags for the kitchen, dishwasher liquid, laundry detergent, Kleenex, cleaning products, Ziploc bags and much more. There are three full pages of products eligible for the promo above, just make sure they are sold and shipped by Amazon, as opposed to some third-party seller. Head below for more details.

Target launched a very similar promotion a few days ago. Although, you’ll get a $15 gift card with $50 household purchases, rather than the straight $15 discount Amazon is offering.

While we are talking Amazon promotions, first time customers can score an extra $15 credit with the purchases of $50 gift cards right now. And you might also want to check out the new Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe subscription service right here.

Amazon $15 off Household Promotion:

Save $15.00 when you spend $50.00. Offered by Amazon. Offer only applies to products sold by Amazon.com or Amazon Digital Services LLC (look for “sold by Amazon.com” or “sold by Amazon Digital Services LLC” on the product detail page). Products sold by third-party sellers or other Amazon entities will not qualify for this offer, even if “fulfilled by Amazon.com” or “Prime Eligible”.

