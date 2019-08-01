This digital meat thermometer belongs in every BBQ toolkit for just $7.50

AMIR Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Digital Meat Thermometer for $7.49 Prime shipped when the code HXKZ87NX is used at checkout. This is a 50% discount from its going rate at Amazon and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re in the cookout mood, you know getting your steak or chicken to the proper temperature is a must. This digital thermometer reads temps in seconds, allowing you to make sure your meal is done without letting all the heat out of the grill. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 80% of shoppers.

Nomad Base Station

If you don’t mind ditching the digital instant-read feature, then Rubbermaid’s thermometer is a great option at $4 Prime shipped. This thermometer has a multitude of uses that go far beyond just checking your meal’s temperature. I keep these in my car, as it lets me know if my A/C is working right. It’s also great to keep in the fridge, or in other general spots that you want to check the temp. And, when it comes time to eat, just clean it and it’s ready to help you prepare your next meal.

AMIR Digital Meat Thermometer features:

AMIR instant read thermometer with 4 – 7 second digital readout. With an easy to read electronic LCD display, giving you accurate temperature results in seconds.

The high precision temperature sensor, accurate to ±1°F (between -4°F to 392°F), ensures you can grill meat to your perfect doneness knowing it wont be under cooked or burnt. You won’t get this level of accuracy with infrared laser gun thermometers.

The wide temperature range of -50°C to 300°C(-58°F to 572°F) makes the digital bbq thermometer the best for use when grilling on your gas bbq or turkey fryer, making candy, using hot oil to deep fry, brewing beer and wine and even making cheese and bread.

Before withdrawing probe, push “HOLD”. The meat thermometer will hold the temperature reading until pressed again.

Internal collapsible folding tapered probe with auto on and off; Perfect for meat, liquid, food, candy tempering in kitchen and outdoor cooking.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!