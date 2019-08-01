Get Anker’s RGB gaming mouse at $11 Prime shipped to upgrade your battlestation

DomieDirect (100% positive lifetime feedback, an official Anker reseller) via Amazon is offering the Anker RGB Gaming Mouse for $10.99 Prime shipped when you use the code ZMHO9TI8 at checkout. This is down from its regular $16 going rate and is a match for its all-time low. If you’re wanting to upgrade your battle station, but spending more than $50 for a gaming mouse is out of the budget, this is a great option. You’ll be able to customize it through RGB coloring, personalized DPI settings, and programmable buttons. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Don’t forget about the HyperX Core gaming headset that’s down to $25 right now, which is 40% off its going rate. Upgrading to a new mouse is great, but being able to hear when your opponents are walking up behind you is crucial to winning your game.

If RGB coloring and programmable buttons aren’t your game, but wireless is, this cordless mouse is just $9 Prime shipped right now. It runs off batteries and has a compact receiver that plugs into your computer, giving you greater freedom when on the road. Plus, not being tied to your desktop with a shorter cable is always a bonus.

Anker RGB Gaming Mouse features:

Adjustable DPI: switch between 800, 1600, 2400, 3200, 4800, and 6400 DPI using the built-in button to adjust your accuracy on the fly.

Optimized for gaming: advanced button Tensioning and premium Omron Micro switches reduce the force needed to click, while a precision sensor reports the mouse’s position 1000 times per second for a Lightning fast response.

Rgb LED lights: customize the spectrum of 16 million+ colors to suit your mood.

Game all day: ergonomic design with a cushioned finish offers exceptional comfort for your hand throughout a marathon Session.

What you get: Anker Gaming mouse, user guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service.

