Save 20% on Anova’s Bluetooth-enabled Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano, now $80

Amazon is offering the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano for $79.99 shipped. This is down 20% from its regular going rate and is about what we normally see it go on sale for. This sous vide cooker uses Bluetooth to connect to your phone and communicate with the Anova app. Sous vide is super simple to use, just add water to any pot, add your food, and enjoy a fantastically cooked meal in no time. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If the Anova namesake and Bluetooth connectivity aren’t requirements for you, then pick up this Wancle Sous Vide Cooker for $49.50 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon while it’s on a Lightning Deal at Amazon. If the Lightning Deal runs out, it’ll run you the same $80 that the above Anova model would. Otherwise, the Monoprice Sous Vide cooker would be a great alternative at $70 shipped.

Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano features:

Launched June 2018 with updated technology based on 10+ years of building the most popular sous vide devices on the market

The Nano is a smaller, quieter, connected lab-grade sous vide precision cooker. Perfect if you’re new to sous vide or looking for an additional cooker to add to your arsenal

The Anova Precision Cooker Nano allows anyone to cook a restaurant-quality meal at home

The Anova Precision Cooker Nano can be remotely controlled with your phone, allowing you to escape from the kitchen while you cook

