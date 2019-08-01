Bundle a two-camera Arlo Pro 2 System with Audio Doorbell for $380 (Reg. $458)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Arlo Pro 2 Two-Camera Home Security System bundled with an Audio Doorbell for $379.99 shipped. Also available at directly from Best Buy. Normally selling for $458 at Amazon, that saves you $78 and is the third-best price we’ve seen. Arlo’s security cameras are headlined by a wire-free design that pairs with weather resistance and 1080p feeds. Free seven-day cloud storage rounds out the list of notable features. This system is a great way to get started with the Arlo ecosystem. Plus with the Audio Doorbell, you’ll be able to hear who’s at the door. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 2,670 customers.

If you’re looking to enter the Arlo ecosystem without picking up a full starter kit, consider the Arlo Q 1080p Camera instead. The wired in-door version of the company’s camera still offers 2-way audio, seven-day cloud DVR and more. At $130.50, it’s more affordable than today’s discounted kit and serves as a solid first step into the platform.

Be sure to check out our hands-on review of the Wyze Cam Pan, which has incredible features for a $38 pan and tilt camera.

Arlo Pro 2 Two-Camera Doorbell Bundle features:

Arlo Pro 2 is a powerful and easy-to-use wire-free security camera thanks to its 1080p video, wire-free simplicity and the option to plug it into a power outlet whenever needed, all in a small weather-resistant design. Additional features include Amazon Alexa voice commands and rechargeable batteries.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!