Retro gamers need this Arcade1UP Asteroids Arcade Machine at $165 (Reg. $200+)

Walmart offers the Arcade1UP Asteroids Arcade Machine for $164.99 shipped. Price reflected in-cart. That’s down from the original $299 price tag, $200+ regular going rate, and a match of our previous mention. For the retro gaming enthusiasts, this arcade cabinet is a must-have. Made to exact specs to the original, but in shrunk down form, it delivers four games in one including Asteroids, Major Havoc, Lunar Lander, and Tempest. The 17-inch color LCD display brings it all together alongside authentic gaming controls. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

If you’re not ready to invest in the larger cabinet, consider going with a handheld version of the game. Basic Fun makes a pretty sweet miniature cabinet that delivers all of the vintage feels for far less than today’s featured deal. It’s also much easy to haul around.

Arcade1UP Asteroids Arcade Machine features:

Classic upright “Cabinet” design

Dimensions: 45.8”H x 22.75”L x 19”W

Weight: 58.5lbs

4 Games in 1 (Asteroids, Major Havoc, Lunar Lander, Tempest)

Coinless operation

Upgraded 17″ Color LCD screen

Authentic arcade controls

