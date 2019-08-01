Retro gamers need this Arcade1UP Asteroids Arcade Machine at $165 (Reg. $200+)

- Aug. 1st 2019 10:33 am ET

$165
0

Walmart offers the Arcade1UP Asteroids Arcade Machine for $164.99 shipped. Price reflected in-cart. That’s down from the original $299 price tag, $200+ regular going rate, and a match of our previous mention. For the retro gaming enthusiasts, this arcade cabinet is a must-have. Made to exact specs to the original, but in shrunk down form, it delivers four games in one including Asteroids, Major Havoc, Lunar Lander, and Tempest. The 17-inch color LCD display brings it all together alongside authentic gaming controls. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

If you’re not ready to invest in the larger cabinet, consider going with a handheld version of the game. Basic Fun makes a pretty sweet miniature cabinet that delivers all of the vintage feels for far less than today’s featured deal. It’s also much easy to haul around.

Arcade1UP Asteroids Arcade Machine features:

  • Classic upright “Cabinet” design
  • Dimensions: 45.8”H x 22.75”L x 19”W
  • Weight: 58.5lbs
  • 4 Games in 1 (Asteroids, Major Havoc, Lunar Lander, Tempest)
  • Coinless operation
  • Upgraded 17″ Color LCD screen
  • Authentic arcade controls

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$165

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Arcade1Up

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp