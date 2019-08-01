Clarks polishes your shoe collection with an extra 30% off all sale styles

Clarks is offering an extra 30% off all sale styles with code SALE30 at checkout. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Flow to Top Chukka Boots are currently on sale for $42, which is down from their original rate of $130. These boots are a perfect option for the upcoming fall season and will look great with either slacks or jeans alike. I also love their suede material while their small black heels add some extra height. Head below the jump to find even more deals.
Our top picks for men include:
- Morven Sail Leather Boat Shoes $35 (Orig. $100)
- Flow Top Chukka Boots $42 (Orig. $130)
- Atticus Limit Boots $42 (Orig. $135)
- Gilman Mid Boots $49 (Orig. $120)
- Un Costa Step $56 (Orig. $130)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Spiced Ruby Shoes $56 (Orig. $150)
- Deloria Gia Sand Booties $30 (Orig. $100)
- Petrina Abby Booties $42 (Orig. $100)
- Spiced Bay Wedge $35 (Orig. $100)
- Kele Lotus Leather Sandals $42 (Orig. $85)
- …and even more deals…
