Make cold brew iced coffee at home for under $10 Prime shipped (Reg. $16+)

Amazon is offering the 1.6-quart Primula Burke Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker for $9.98 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently on sale for $10.40 at Target. Regularly between $16 and $20 at Amazon, this is the lowest price we have tracked there and the best we can find. This 1.6-quart brewer (1.25 quarts with the brew core in place) features a grip handle, non-slip base, removable bottom for easy cleaning, and a dishwasher-safe design. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

With between $6 and $10 in savings on today’s featured deal, that should leave you enough for a 12-ounce bag of highly-rated Seattle’s Best Ground Coffee at $4.50 Prime shipped. However, if you’re looking to take it up a notch or two, we also have great deal running on KitchenAid’s cold brew coffee maker at just $70 (Reg. $100).

Primula Burke Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker:

A Cold Brew coffee maker that conveniently fits in most fridge doors. Carafe capacity 1.6 Qt, with brew core in place and coffee 1.25 Qt (40 oz)

Features a durable protective holder with comfortable grip handle and a non-slip base

Includes removable brew filter with removable bottom for easy cleaning

Built in silicone gasket top offers a smooth pour and seals in freshness

