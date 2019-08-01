Make cold brew iced coffee at home for under $10 Prime shipped (Reg. $16+)

- Aug. 1st 2019 11:28 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $16+ $10
0

Amazon is offering the 1.6-quart Primula Burke Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker for $9.98 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently on sale for $10.40 at Target. Regularly between $16 and $20 at Amazon, this is the lowest price we have tracked there and the best we can find. This 1.6-quart brewer (1.25 quarts with the brew core in place) features a grip handle, non-slip base, removable bottom for easy cleaning, and a dishwasher-safe design. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

With between $6 and $10 in savings on today’s featured deal, that should leave you enough for a 12-ounce bag of highly-rated Seattle’s Best Ground Coffee at $4.50 Prime shipped. However, if you’re looking to take it up a notch or two, we also have great deal running on KitchenAid’s cold brew coffee maker at just $70 (Reg. $100).

Primula Burke Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker:

  • A Cold Brew coffee maker that conveniently fits in most fridge doors. Carafe capacity 1.6 Qt, with brew core in place and coffee 1.25 Qt (40 oz)
  • Features a durable protective holder with comfortable grip handle and a non-slip base
  • Includes removable brew filter with removable bottom for easy cleaning
  • Built in silicone gasket top offers a smooth pour and seals in freshness

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $16+ $10

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Primula

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard