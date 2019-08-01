Cree’s LED smart bulbs hit a new Amazon all-time low at under $8

Amazon offers the Cree 60W Smart Dimmable LED Light Bulb for $7.82 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for around $15 or more and this is a new Amazon all-time low. This dimmable LED light bulb comes from one of the biggest names out there in Cree. Features include support for smart home platforms like Alexa. Each bulb is rated for 22 years of use with illumination up to 815 lumens. Ships with a three-year warranty. Rated 3.8/5 stars by nearly 700 Amazon reviewers.

Drop the smarts and pick up a two-pack of AmazonBasics bulbs for essentially the same price. These dimmable LED light bulbs are rated for 10,000 hours of use and a substantial savings over traditional alternatives.

Cree Smart LED Light Bulbs feature:

Dimmable LED light bulb for indoor use only

Compatible with multiple platforms including Amazon Echo, Wink, Wemo, smartphones and zigbee certified hubs (hub sold separately)

Simply install your bulbs & compatible hub

3 year limited warranty

Illumination upto 815 lumens

60 watt equivalent LED bulb provides an omnidirectional all-around light source

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!