Save $40 on the Das Keyboard 4 Root Mechanical Keyboard at a new low of $109

- Aug. 1st 2019 9:35 am ET

Get this deal
$149 $109
0

Amazon is currently offering the Das Keyboard 4 Root Mechanical Keyboard for $109 shipped. Also available direct from Das Keyboard. Typically selling for $149 at B&H, today’s offer is good for a 27% discount and brings the price down to a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring soft tactile Cherry MX Brown key switches, this keyboard sports a premium German-engineered build quality. Media controls also make a cut here, which are included on the keyboard alongside an oversized volume knob. Plus you’ll find a two-port USB hub as well as a braided USB cable. With over 1,300 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.1/5 star rating.

Unfortunately the Das Keyboard 4 Root isn’t made specifically for use with macOS. The keyboard will work, though it’s geared towards Windows usage. Those looking for a Mac-specific mechanical model will be right at home with Azio’s USB Mechanical Backlit Keyboard for $100

Das Keyboard 4 Root Mechanical Keyboard features:

The new Das Keyboard 4 root edition is the essence of simplicity: superior craftsmanship, iconic design, perfected, stripped down to the essentials, everything you need to type at the speed of thought. It build’s on the success and award-winning design of our Das Keyboard 4 Professional but now with a USB 2.0 hub and braided cable.

The combination of tactile feel, the psycho-acoustic experience, and incredible craftsmanship all deliver an unmatched typing experience that only the Das Keyboard 4 family of products offer. Take your productivity to the next level with a Das Keyboard 4 root.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$149 $109

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals Das keyboard

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go