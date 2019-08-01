Save $40 on the Das Keyboard 4 Root Mechanical Keyboard at a new low of $109

Amazon is currently offering the Das Keyboard 4 Root Mechanical Keyboard for $109 shipped. Also available direct from Das Keyboard. Typically selling for $149 at B&H, today’s offer is good for a 27% discount and brings the price down to a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring soft tactile Cherry MX Brown key switches, this keyboard sports a premium German-engineered build quality. Media controls also make a cut here, which are included on the keyboard alongside an oversized volume knob. Plus you’ll find a two-port USB hub as well as a braided USB cable. With over 1,300 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.1/5 star rating.

Unfortunately the Das Keyboard 4 Root isn’t made specifically for use with macOS. The keyboard will work, though it’s geared towards Windows usage. Those looking for a Mac-specific mechanical model will be right at home with Azio’s USB Mechanical Backlit Keyboard for $100.

Das Keyboard 4 Root Mechanical Keyboard features:

The new Das Keyboard 4 root edition is the essence of simplicity: superior craftsmanship, iconic design, perfected, stripped down to the essentials, everything you need to type at the speed of thought. It build’s on the success and award-winning design of our Das Keyboard 4 Professional but now with a USB 2.0 hub and braided cable. The combination of tactile feel, the psycho-acoustic experience, and incredible craftsmanship all deliver an unmatched typing experience that only the Das Keyboard 4 family of products offer. Take your productivity to the next level with a Das Keyboard 4 root.

