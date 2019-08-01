Brew fresh espresso anywhere with a Wacaco Minipresso for $29 (Reg. $35+)

Area Trend via Rakuten is offering the Wacaco Minipresso NS Portable Espresso Machine for $28.79 shipped. Login to your free Rakuten account and apply code HOME20 at checkout. Regularly around $35 or $40 on Amazon, today’s deal is $1 below our previous mention and the best price we can find. This is the Nespresso model designed for its capsule coffee and other compatible pods. It is also made to provide delicious coffee whether you’re deep in the woods or up a mountain somewhere. The completely hand-operated device requires no electricity to operate. Rated 4+ stars from around 65% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

If the whole thing sounds a little bit too hardcore for your family camping trips and the like, consider a simple pour-over. The Bodum models go for just $20 and include a permanent filter so you can easily get some fresh brew for even less than the espresso machine above. They also carry a 4+ star rating from over 1,400 Amazon customers.

Wacaco Minipresso NS Portable Espresso Machine:

Whether you’re going away for few hours or few weeks, space and weight are major factors when selecting your travel equipment. Minipresso has been designed to be the smallest, lightest and most versatile handheld espresso machine. Minipresso’s ease of use is derived from it’s innovative design. With the help of the semi-automatic piston, small quantities of water are injected into the coffee adapter and a rich and bold espresso is extracted.

