The gravity-based shooter/puzzler Evergrow drops to $1 on iOS (Reg. $3)

Evergrow is described as a “dynamic cosmic adventure” with “physics-based gameplay and fluid multi-touch mechanics”. You essentially play as an ever-growing block exploring the nebulas in a shooter meets puzzler while uncovering ancient artifacts. Regularly $3, you can now download this one to your iOS library for just $1. Outside of a 2-day freebie offer in December 2018, this is matching the lowest we have ever tracked. Rated 4+ stars from over 100 users all-time. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Head over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best iOS price drops including ColorFold, Sentinels of the Multiverse, Age of Rivals and more. And for all you Costco members out there, go score yourself some iTunes gift cards at 15% off to get even deeper deals on apps, games, movies and TV shows, among other things.

iOS Universal: Evergrow: $1 (Reg. $3)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Mega Man X Collection 1+2 $20, Fire Emblem Three Houses $50, more

Evergrow:

Evergrow is a dynamic cosmic adventure featuring fresh physics-based gameplay and fluid multi-touch mechanics, where you must help a block-like lifeform grow to become as big as possible. Travel through nebulas, survive black holes, and explore a vibrant universe, all while discovering hidden treasures and uncovering ancient artifacts in this visually enticing journey of survival and growth.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!