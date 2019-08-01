JBL’s refurb Everest NC Bluetooth Headphones are now $220 off the going rate

The official Harman eBay store is offering the JBL Everest Elite 750NC Over Ear NC Bluetooth Headphones for $79.99 shipped in “like-new” factory renewed condition. Regularly $300 in new condition at Amazon and Best Buy, today’s deal is $220 under the going rate, $20 below our previous refurb mention and the best we can find. These Bluetooth cans feature adaptive noise cancellation, 15 hours of battery life, an echo canceling microphone and more. They ship with a detachable remote cable, the carrying case, a flight adapter and a full 1-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

This is a factory-remanufactured unit, carrying the original factory warranty. Refurbished items do not come in original packaging.

Personalize your hi-fi experience with these over-ear JBL Everest Elite headphones. Their TruNote calibration function optimizes audio output based on ear cup fit, and their dedicated Harman software development kit provides operability with smart devices. Customize the EQ and get feature updates for these wireless JBL Everest Elite headphones via the My JBL Headphones app.