Jos. A. Bank’s Summer Specials take an extra 50% off with deals from $15

- Aug. 1st 2019 5:11 pm ET

0

Jos A Bank’s Summer Specials Event offers an extra 50% off clearance and deals as low as $15. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on all orders with Bank Account Rewards (free to sign up). If you have a summer event the 1905 Collection Tailored Fit Seersucker Suit is a must-have. This suit is timeless, polished and very on-trend. The suit is also on sale with a price tag of just $99. For comparison, it was originally priced at $698. I also love the light gray coloring that it has and it’s rated 4.3/5 stars from Jos. A Bank customers. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

