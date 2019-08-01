Jos. A. Bank’s Summer Specials take an extra 50% off with deals from $15

Jos A Bank’s Summer Specials Event offers an extra 50% off clearance and deals as low as $15. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on all orders with Bank Account Rewards (free to sign up). If you have a summer event the 1905 Collection Tailored Fit Seersucker Suit is a must-have. This suit is timeless, polished and very on-trend. The suit is also on sale with a price tag of just $99. For comparison, it was originally priced at $698. I also love the light gray coloring that it has and it’s rated 4.3/5 stars from Jos. A Bank customers. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Traveler Collection Slim Fit Micro Weave Suit $99 (Orig. $798)
- Travel Tech Slim Fit Flat Front Pants $39 (Orig. $220)
- Reserve Collection Relaxed Fit Jeans $39 (Orig. $110)
- Tailored Fit Donegal Diamond Quilted Vest $25 (Orig. $195)
- 1905 Collection Tailored Fit Seersucker Suit $99 (Orig. $698)
- Reserve Collection Check Tie $21 (Orig. $85)
- …and even more deals…
