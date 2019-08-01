Kingston’s HyperX Core Gaming Headset hits new Amazon low: $25 (Save 40%)

Amazon is offering the Kingston HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Gaming Headset in Xbox or PlayStation colorways for $24.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart when opting for in-store pickup or checking out with $35+ in-cart. That’s about 40% off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $5. This headset features 40mm drivers aimed at keeping you fully immersed in your game. An adjustable steel slider allows wearers to find the perfect fit and soft ear cushions intend to keep players comfortable during long sessions. A swiveling microphone makes it a cinch to position it right where it’s needed. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Don’t have space for an over-ear headset? Peek at Sony’s PlayStation 4 Chat Earbud for $6. I bought several of these a while back and have them near every TV so I can always have an earbud ready no matter where I end up plugging in a console.

Kingston HyperX Core Gaming Headset features:

The HyperX cloud Stinger Core is the perfect entry-level headset for the Xbox Gamer looking for great sound at an affordable price. This official Xbox licensed headset features audio controls on the cable. An adjustable steel slider and soft ear cushions provide comfort, and the flexible, swiveling Mic lets you reposition the microphone, and the directional 40mm drivers keep you immersed. Cloud Stinger Core is backed by a 2-year and free Tech Support.

