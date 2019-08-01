Budding scientists need this Little Tikes STEM Jr. Wonder Lab for $60.50

Amazon offers the Little Tikes STEM Jr. Wonder Lab for $60.67 shipped. It’s the same price at Walmart. Meanwhile, it goes for $120 at Target while Overstock charges $125. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This STEM lab is designed for curious kids between the ages of 2 and 5 years old. All you need are some common household ingredients in order to conduct the more than 20 experiments which are included. For added fun, this lab plays over 40 sounds and phrases. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

For kids who really want to play the part of “brilliant scientist,” there’s the Learning Resources Lab Gear Set for $15.50. It comes with a lab coat plus a set of goggles.

Little Tikes STEM Jr. Wonder Lab:

20 fun, hands-on STEM experiments included (using common household ingredients), that provide endless hours of discovery

40+ playful sounds and phrases bring the lab to life as little Scientists experiment. Helpful Tips- Make sure the leg that contains the power switch is fully snapped into place during assembly. This action makes sure that the lights and sounds work

20 lab accessories included: 8 unique maze pieces, 3 maze balls, 3 test tubes, 3 Stirring spoons, Stirring stick, eyedropper and lab goggles

