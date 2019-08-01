Pick up this Magic Chef Microwave for your dorm room at $58.50 (Reg. $90)

Amazon offers the Magic Chef 900-watt Oven Front 0.9 cu. ft. Counter Top Microwave for $58.49 shipped. Note: it’ll be in stock on August 24th. Walmart charges the same. Regularly as much as $90, this is the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. Perfect for dorm rooms or small kitchens, this stainless steel microwave features 10 power levels, six one-touch cooking programs, and automatic defrost. At Home Depot, where it’s currently sold out, this microwave is rated 4.1/5 stars from over 200 shoppers.

For roughly the same price you can opt for the smaller (but smarter) AmazonBasics 0.7 cu. ft. Microwave with Alexa. If you dream of having a smart kitchen, this appliance is a great way to start. Read what we had to say about it in our hands-on review.

Magic Chef Counter Top Microwave:

Prepare a snack or a meal with the Magic Chef 0.9 cu. ft. countertop microwave oven. Quickly and easily prepare a wide variety of foods with 900 watts of power, 10 power levels and 6 one-touch cooking programs to help you. Defrost by time or eliminate the guesswork and defrost by weight. In a extra hurry? The express cooking function streamlines your cooking time.

