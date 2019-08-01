Pick up this Magic Chef Microwave for your dorm room at $58.50 (Reg. $90)

- Aug. 1st 2019 10:53 am ET

$58.50
0

Amazon offers the Magic Chef 900-watt Oven Front 0.9 cu. ft. Counter Top Microwave for $58.49 shipped. Note: it’ll be in stock on August 24th. Walmart charges the same. Regularly as much as $90, this is the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. Perfect for dorm rooms or small kitchens, this stainless steel microwave features 10 power levels, six one-touch cooking programs, and automatic defrost. At Home Depot, where it’s currently sold out, this microwave is rated 4.1/5 stars from over 200 shoppers.

For roughly the same price you can opt for the smaller (but smarter) AmazonBasics 0.7 cu. ft. Microwave with Alexa. If you dream of having a smart kitchen, this appliance is a great way to start. Read what we had to say about it in our hands-on review.

Magic Chef Counter Top Microwave:

Prepare a snack or a meal with the Magic Chef 0.9 cu. ft. countertop microwave oven. Quickly and easily prepare a wide variety of foods with 900 watts of power, 10 power levels and 6 one-touch cooking programs to help you. Defrost by time or eliminate the guesswork and defrost by weight. In a extra hurry? The express cooking function streamlines your cooking time.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$58.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
magic chef

About the Author