Martha Stewart 12-piece wine glass sets from $10: Stemless, more (Reg. $30)

Macy’s is now offering some great prices on Martha Stewart wine glass sets. These Macy’s exclusive sets are all regularly $30 but can now be had for just $9.99. Shipping is free in orders over $49 but you’ll want to opt for in-store pickup to avoid any delivery fees otherwise. There are several 12-piece sets available at that price including red and white wine glasses, stemless options, flute sets and various sizes of tumbler glasses. The stemless sets, for example, include twelve 15-ounce glasses, all of which are made in the USA specifically for Macy’s You’re also looking at 4+ star ratings from over 300 customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

For a closer look at all of today’s options, head over to this page and scroll down to find the complete list of $10 sets. Considering you’re saving as much as $20 on these regularly $30 wine glass sets today, you might want to grab some stoppers or an aerator/pourer to take your experience up another notch again. The Rabbit Super Wine Aerator and Pourer goes for $12 (clip the on-page coupon) carries solid ratings and will get the job done at an extremely reasonable price.

Martha Stewart Wine Glass Sets:

Showcase your favorite vintages and mixed drinks beautifully with the clean lines and classic shapes of Martha Stewart Collection Essentials Glassware. Choose from a selection of 12-piece wine sets in luminous, dishwasher-safe glass, including separate sets for serving red or white wine as well as tumblers and stemless wine and flute glasses.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!