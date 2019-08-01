OXO’s 30-piece glass container set goes from freezer to oven for $50 (50% off)

Amazon is offering the OXO Good Grips 30-piece Smart Seal Glass & Plastic Container Set for $49.99 shipped. This is a 50% discount from its going rate and is the lowest price that we’ve tracked historically. If you want to be able to see what’s in your storage containers in the fridge or cupboard, this is a must-have set. Featuring glass containers with lids, you’ll be able to sort everything easily and know exactly what you have left. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If you don’t need the glass design, then Rubbermaid’s Easy Find 42-piece Set is a great alternative at $20 Prime shipped. You’re losing out on the robust and stain-resistant build of glass, but gaining a lightweight alternative that can go everywhere with you. Plus, Rubbermaid’s offering gives you a vented lid, which is great for microwaving. In this kit, you’ll find 21 containers with matching lids.

OXO Good Grips Glas Container Set features:

Set includes four round glass containers with lids, four rectangular glass containers with lids, and seven plastic containers with lids

Four locking tabs secure the foolproof, leakproof lids

Lids are interchangeable between the same size glass and plastic Smart Seal containers

Removable silicone seal is easy to clean

BPA-free plastic containers nest and stack for convenient and compact storage

Plastic containers are microwave, freezer, and dishwasher safe

Durable borosilicate glass containers designed to go from freezer to oven

