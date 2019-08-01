Add RCA’s 50-inch HDR10-enabled 4K Roku TV to your office: $240 (Reg. $280+)

Walmart is offering the RCA 50-inch 4K HDR10 Roku UHDTV for $239.99 shipped. Normally, you’d pay closer to $280 or more for a 50-inch 4K smart TV at Amazon, with this being one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. This TV packs both 4K HDR10 and Roku built-in, allowing you to enjoy your favorite movies in ultra-high quality. Plus, with four HDMI ports, you’ll be able to hook up all of your devices without a problem. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you don’t want to put your new TV on a table or entertainment center, this $12 Prime shipped mount is a must. It’ll get your TV onto the wall, which will enhance your home theater’s looks. Plus, with the TV up on the wall, you can angle it down for a more comfortable viewing experience. Just be sure to also put some of your savings toward this cord cover kit for under $19 Prime shipped. You’ll not only keep things nice and tidy, but it’s paintable so it can blend in with your wall.

RCA 50-inch 4K UHDTV features:

Enjoying 4K Ultra HD just got easier. RCA Roku TV puts your favorite broadcast TV programs, streaming channels, gaming console and other devices side-by-side in a simple, intuitive interface. Experience 4K content with the incredible clarity of Ultra HD resolution. The new 4K RCA ROKU TV allows seamless access to over 500,000 streaming channels including the 4K Spotlight Channel, the easiest way to find 4K content across popular streaming channels such as Netflix, Vudu, and YouTube. This 50″ 4K UHD RCA ROKU Smart TV delivers a user-friendly experience: the easy-to-use remote and dual-band wireless make it fast and easy to access your favorite content.

