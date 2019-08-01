Samsung’s POWERbot Turbo SmartThings Robot Vacuum drops to $578 (Reg. $999)

Amazon offers the Samsung POWERbot R9350 Turbo Robot Vacuum for $578.31 shipped. Having originally retailed for $1,199, we’re more recently seeing it sell for $999 direct from Samsung as well as Best Buy. This robotic vacuum integrates with Alexa, Assistant and more via SmartThings, and features smartphone control as well. Samsung claims that it’s POWERbot R9350 Turbo has the world’s most powerful suction, which is said to be 70x more powerful than a conventional robotic vacuum. Other notable inclusions here are the Visionary Mapping Plus and FullView Sensor 2.0 for more efficient cleaning as well as a 90-minute runtime. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 115 shoppers.

If you don’t need the smart home integration, then Anker’s eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S is a highly-rated option that’ll only run you $210 when clipping the on-page coupon. It still works with Alexa, but ditches SmartThings compatibility and the advanced mapping capabilities. One of the benefits to the RoboVac 11S is that it enters with a 100-minute runtime.

Samsung POWERbot R9350 Turbo features:

Samsung POWERbot Turbo Robot Vacuum: Let the vacuum clean for you. This robot vacuum’s Visionary Mapping Plus system finds the best cleaning path around your house. Use your smartphone as a remote with Wi-Fi and Select & Go control.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!