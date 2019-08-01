Amazon has the Under Armour Hustle 4.0 Backpack for $41 shipped (Reg. $55)

Amazon is offering the Under Armour Hustle 4.0 Backpack in several color options for $41.25 shipped. Regularly $55, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This backpack is water-resistant, offers cushioned shoulder straps and a spacious interior. It also holds up to a 15-inch Macbook. Best of all, it even has a shoe compartment. Rated 4.6/5 stars from happy Amazon customers.

Another backpack that’s on sale is the Under Armour Scrimmage Backpack 2.0 that’s marked down to $34. This would be great for back to school and it comes in an array of color options. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Finally, be sure to check out the Nike Flash Sale that’s offering $30 off orders of $150. Backpacks are included in this sale.

Also, we recently rounded up our favorite back to school bags for under $50.

Under Armour Hustle 4.0 Backpack features:

WATER-RESISTANT & DURABLE: UA Storm technology delivers an element-battling, highly water-resistant finish to keep your stuff dry. Tough, abrasion-resistant bottom panel.

COMFORTABLE: Adjustable HeatGear shoulder straps for extra comfort and support.

