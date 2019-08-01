VIZIO’s 36-inch 5.1-Ch. Sound System returns to $120 (Refurb, Orig. $228)

Today only, Woot is offering the VIZIO 36-inch 5.1-Channel SmartCast Sound System (SB3651-E6C) in refurbished condition for $119.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s $108 off the going rate in new condition at Walmart and is within a few cents of the lowest price we have tracked. This sound system delivers “premium audio” and Chromecast connectivity for a respectable value. It can pump out 101 decibels of surround sound thanks to the included wireless subwoofer and rear satellite speakers. Buyers will receive a 30-day warranty from VIZIO plus a 90-day warranty from Woot. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Cut costs when you opt for VIZIO’s 29-inch 2.0-Ch. Sound Bar at $79. It doesn’t come with a subwoofer and satellite speakers, but that could be a perk if you’re looking for better audio without overcrowding your space. Rated 4/5 stars.

VIZIO 36-inch 5.1-Ch. Sound System features:

VIZIO Sound Bars deliver an elevated entertainment experience. Premium audio, sleek design and unmatched value amp up your content without the compromise.

Immerse yourself in the entertainment you love. Experience true surround with crystal clear dialogue and booming bass.

From massive explosions to faint whispers, experience every detail in amazing clarity up to 101 dB with less than 1% Total Harmonic Distortion.

