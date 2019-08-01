VIZIO’s 36-inch 5.1-Ch. Sound System returns to $120 (Refurb, Orig. $228)

Today only, Woot is offering the VIZIO 36-inch 5.1-Channel SmartCast Sound System (SB3651-E6C) in refurbished condition for $119.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s $108 off the going rate in new condition at Walmart and is within a few cents of the lowest price we have tracked. This sound system delivers “premium audio” and Chromecast connectivity for a respectable value. It can pump out 101 decibels of surround sound thanks to the included wireless subwoofer and rear satellite speakers. Buyers will receive a 30-day warranty from VIZIO plus a 90-day warranty from Woot. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Cut costs when you opt for VIZIO’s 29-inch 2.0-Ch. Sound Bar at $79. It doesn’t come with a subwoofer and satellite speakers, but that could be a perk if you’re looking for better audio without overcrowding your space. Rated 4/5 stars.
VIZIO 36-inch 5.1-Ch. Sound System features:
- VIZIO Sound Bars deliver an elevated entertainment experience. Premium audio, sleek design and unmatched value amp up your content without the compromise.
- Immerse yourself in the entertainment you love. Experience true surround with crystal clear dialogue and booming bass.
- From massive explosions to faint whispers, experience every detail in amazing clarity up to 101 dB with less than 1% Total Harmonic Distortion.
