Take your waffle game up a notch with a $21 Cuisinart maker (Reg. up to $30)

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart Round Classic Waffle Maker (WMR-CA) for $20.95 shipped. Regularly $30 at Target and elsewhere, this model has been between $23 and $27 for most of this year and is now at the best price we can find. The round non-stick cooking plates come along with a 3-year warranty, a 5-setting browning control, and a BPA-free design. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 4,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

At $20, this is a great price for a waffle maker, but there are some options out there for less. The Oster Belgian Waffle Maker sells for under $15 and carries solid ratings, but you could also opt for the mini Dash maker at under $10 Prime shipped. While that’s significantly less than today’s featured deal, just note it makes pancakes about half the size as well.

Cuisinart Round Classic Waffle Maker:

Bake delicious waffles fast with this gleaming stainless steel appliance. Nonstick plates, indicator lights and a regulating thermostat make operation easy while the five-setting browning control mean your waffle will always be baked to perfection. Top chocolate waffles with ice cream for an update on the ice cream sandwich, or try cheddar cheese and chive waffles as an out-of-the-ordinary complement to soup or chili. It’s time to break away from breakfast!

