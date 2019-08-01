Equip the door with a Yale Z-Wave Smart Lock for as low as $78 (Save 20%)

BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the Yale Assure Z-Wave Touchscreen Smart Lock (YRD226) for $127.20 shipped. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $44 off the going rate at Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked there by $17. This deadbolt features Z-Wave connectivity, a touchscreen, and physical key, providing several convenient ways to gain access. Pair it with a hub like SmartThings and you’ll able to set up automations, control it with Alexa, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 75% of reviewers.

We also spotted the Yale Security Push Button Deadbolt (YRD110ZW619) for $78 shipped at Beach Camera via Rakuten when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. That’s $19 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This lower cost solution opts for physical buttons instead of a touchscreen, which could be a good thing depending on personal preference. Like the touchscreen model above, you’ll gain Z-Wave connectivity, paving the way for smart home functionality. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’d like to keep things simple and go with a passcode and key only, the Kwikset SmartCode Electronic Deadbolt is $67. Note: It’s currently backordered for 1-4 weeks. While you won’t have Z-Wave like either lock above, you will have SmartKey, which allows you to re-key the lock yourself.

Yale Assure Z-Wave Touchscreen Smart Lock features:

Unlock by entering your 4-8 digit PIN code on the backlit, touchscreen keypad, with the physical key, or through your smart home app. Backlit and capacitive touch so that numbers won’t ever wear off

Works with Z-Wave smart home or alarm systems including SmartThings, Wink, Vera, Honeywell and Iris

Voice guided assistance, privacy mode, auto re-lock and more!

