Equip the door with a Yale Z-Wave Smart Lock for as low as $78 (Save 20%)

BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the Yale Assure Z-Wave Touchscreen Smart Lock (YRD226) for $127.20 shipped. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $44 off the going rate at Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked there by $17. This deadbolt features Z-Wave connectivity, a touchscreen, and physical key, providing several convenient ways to gain access. Pair it with a hub like SmartThings and you’ll able to set up automations, control it with Alexa, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 75% of reviewers.
We also spotted the Yale Security Push Button Deadbolt (YRD110ZW619) for $78 shipped at Beach Camera via Rakuten when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. That’s $19 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This lower cost solution opts for physical buttons instead of a touchscreen, which could be a good thing depending on personal preference. Like the touchscreen model above, you’ll gain Z-Wave connectivity, paving the way for smart home functionality. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
If you’d like to keep things simple and go with a passcode and key only, the Kwikset SmartCode Electronic Deadbolt is $67. Note: It’s currently backordered for 1-4 weeks. While you won’t have Z-Wave like either lock above, you will have SmartKey, which allows you to re-key the lock yourself.
Yale Assure Z-Wave Touchscreen Smart Lock features:
- Unlock by entering your 4-8 digit PIN code on the backlit, touchscreen keypad, with the physical key, or through your smart home app. Backlit and capacitive touch so that numbers won’t ever wear off
- Works with Z-Wave smart home or alarm systems including SmartThings, Wink, Vera, Honeywell and Iris
- Voice guided assistance, privacy mode, auto re-lock and more!
