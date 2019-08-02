The Amazon Electronic Passcode Deadbolt gets its first price drop: $59.50

- Aug. 2nd 2019 1:40 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering its Electronic Deadbolt Door Lock for $59.49 shipped when coupon code ABHOME has been applied during checkout. That’s a 15% savings compared to the typical rate and is the lowest price we have ever seen. This bump-proof lock can hold up to 50 programmable passcodes and offers features like vacation mode and auto-lock. It’s backed by Amazon for one year and comes with two keys in the box. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers.

If you’re ready to go keyless, check out this $39 Kwikset alternative. It “easily installs in minutes with just a screwdriver” and stores up to four unique codes for family and friends. Rated an average of 4.4/5 stars from more than 75 Amazon shoppers.

AmazonBasics Electronic Deadbolt features:

  • Bump-proof lock for enhanced security; Up to 50 programmable user passwords
  • Features include vacation mode, low-battery alert, and auto-lock functionality
  • Outer door dimensions: 4.9 x 2.9 x 1.4 inches (LxWxD); inner door dimensions: 6.4 x 2.8 x 2.9 inches (LxWxD)
  • Includes two (2) keys and a cylinder cover
  • Detailed installation instructions included; backed by an AmazonBasics 1-year limited warranty

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
AmazonBasics

About the Author