The Amazon Electronic Passcode Deadbolt gets its first price drop: $59.50

Amazon is offering its Electronic Deadbolt Door Lock for $59.49 shipped when coupon code ABHOME has been applied during checkout. That’s a 15% savings compared to the typical rate and is the lowest price we have ever seen. This bump-proof lock can hold up to 50 programmable passcodes and offers features like vacation mode and auto-lock. It’s backed by Amazon for one year and comes with two keys in the box. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers.

If you’re ready to go keyless, check out this $39 Kwikset alternative. It “easily installs in minutes with just a screwdriver” and stores up to four unique codes for family and friends. Rated an average of 4.4/5 stars from more than 75 Amazon shoppers.

AmazonBasics Electronic Deadbolt features:

Bump-proof lock for enhanced security; Up to 50 programmable user passwords

Features include vacation mode, low-battery alert, and auto-lock functionality

Outer door dimensions: 4.9 x 2.9 x 1.4 inches (LxWxD); inner door dimensions: 6.4 x 2.8 x 2.9 inches (LxWxD)

Includes two (2) keys and a cylinder cover

Detailed installation instructions included; backed by an AmazonBasics 1-year limited warranty

