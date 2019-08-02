Get Amazon’s Fire 7 tablet and enjoy on-the-go movies for just $30 (Reg. $50)

As part of its 3-Day Sale, Best Buy is offering Amazon’s 2019 Fire 7 16GB Tablet for $29.99 with free in-store pickup. This is $20 off its going rate at Amazon and is the lowest price we’ve tracked since its recent release back in May. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly tablet that will let you watch movies on Amazon Prime or Netflix, play games, or even read books, the Fire 7 is a great option. Plus, if 16GB isn’t enough space, then there’s a microSD slot available for you to expand your storage, allowing you to download more apps and movies to your tablet. Rated 4.2/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Speaking of microSD cards, this 128GB model is just $19.50 Prime shipped and is the perfect way to spend your savings. This offers eight times the amount of storage that your new Fire 7 comes with built-in, allowing you to store hundreds more movies, TV shows, apps, and more. Plus, it can even be repurposed in the future to store photos and videos on in your digital camera.

If you don’t need the extra storage space, then the Finite Folio Case is just $16 Prime shipped. This gives you a full-coverage case that’ll protect your new tablet from drops, spills, and scratches. Plus, the auto sleep/wake functionality means you’ll never forget to turn your screen off again.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet features:

7″ IPS display; 16 or 32 GB of internal storage (add up to 512 GB with microSD)

Faster 1.3 GHz quad-core processor

Up to 7 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music

Now Alexa hands-free

1 GB of RAM

2 MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording

Dual-band Wi-Fi

