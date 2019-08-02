Put Alexa and fast-charging in your car with Anker Roav Viva: $20 (Save 60%)

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its Roav Viva for $19.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code VAVALPE4 during checkout. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. Once I began dabbling with Alexa, I was quickly drawn to this gadget. I bought one for my car and absolutely love being able to speak to it the same way in the car as I do with my Echo Dots and Plus at home. The fact that it sports two fast-charging Anker PowerIQ USB ports makes it a handy way to top off nearly any piece of technology that I own. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers.

Pair your new Alexa gadget with an Anker Powerline II 3-in-1 Cable for $18. I keep a similar all-in-one cable in my car so I’ll be able to top off any type of device that needs it. Going with this Anker cable is a forward-thinking option as it is backed by a lifetime warranty.

Anker Roav Viva features:

Alexa Inside: ‘s voice service gives you complete voice control in your car. Just say the word to get directions, listen to audiobooks from Audible, shop online, play music, and more over Bluetooth, CarPlay, Android Auto, or an Aux in connection.

High-Speed Charging: Dual charging ports equipped with Anker’s exclusive PowerIQ technology deliver blazing charging speeds to both driver and passenger. Qualcomm Quick Charge not supported.

Supports Alexa Communication: Calling, Messaging, Drop In, and Announcements — all hands-free.

Voice Isolation: 2 integrated microphones provide noise cancellation and accurate voice identification.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!