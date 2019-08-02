BenQ’s 3,300-lumen 1080p Projector returns to $399 at Amazon (Reg. up to $499)

Amazon is offering the BenQ 1080p Projector (MH530FHD) for $399 shipped. That’s up to $100 off the typical rate, $50 off the current sale at B&H and is within $4 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. With up to a 10,000 lamp life, this BenQ projector is ready to deliver 3 hours of viewing per day for ten year, making it a rewarding investment for the long term. Having owned a projector for several years now, I can attest that the big screen has been worth every penny. It’s been tremendous for gaming, movies, and more. Inputs include 2x HDMI, 2x VGA, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

This projector can be mounted or rest on a surface. If you’re looking to mount it, I highly recommend VIVO’s $16 offering. Not only is installation simple, the cost is respectable, and its white color should blend in quite nicely with most ceilings.

BenQ 1080p Projector features:

Clear and sharp picture quality: 1080p resolution renders a sharp image

Know the difference: our high Native contrast ratio delivers a greater picture than other projectors claiming a higher dynamic contrast Ratio

Bright for any environment: 3300 lumens gives you the ability to watch in your living room or backyard with ambient lighting

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!