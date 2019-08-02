Chemical Guys’ Sensational Six Pack Kit will make your car look good at $41

Amazon offers the Chemical Guys Sensational Six Pack Car Wash Supply Kit for $40.77 shipped. Make sure to opt for Subscribe & Save to see the lowest price possible. Regularly around $120, it did fall to near $70 during Prime Day. However, this is the best price we’ve ever tracked at Amazon. This assortment includes some of Chemical Guys’ best-selling products, from the Diablo Gel Wheel & Rim Cleaner to the Mr. Pink Super Suds Shampoo & Superior Surface Cleaning Soap. It has a perfect 5 stars from 12 reviews, but also consider that Chemical Guys is a well-rated brand overall. Note: cancel Subscribe & Save once your order ships to avoid being billed for future deliveries at higher rates.

Note that the kit doesn’t include any towels or sponges. With your savings, pick up a pack of eight Chemical Guys Premium Grade Microfiber Applicators for $10. This hybrid microfiber cloth-sponge purportedly does not retain product, meaning less money wasted for you.

Chemical Guys Sensational Six Pack includes:

VRP Super Shine Vinyl, Rubber & Plastic Dressing (16 oz)

Hybrid V7 Optical Select High Gloss Spray Sealant & Quick Detailer (16 oz)

Diablo Gel Wheel & Rim Cleaner (16 oz)

JetSeal Sealant and Paint Protectant (16 oz)

InnerClean – Interior Quick Detailer & Protectant (16 oz)

Mr. Pink Super Suds Shampoo & Superior Surface Cleaning Soap (16 oz)

