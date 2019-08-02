Grab a 10-pack of highly-rated 12-inch extension cords for $12.50 (Save 27%)

Amazon currently offers a 10-pack of ClearMax 12-inch Extension Cords for $12.47 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally selling for $17, that’s good for a 27% discount and brings the price down to a new Amazon all-time low. These one-foot extension cords are perfect for dealing with pesky wall adapters that are too bulky to neatly fit on a power strip or behind a piece of furniture. Having them on hand is a great way to tidy up your home theater, charging setup and other areas with a large amount of outlets. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 320 customers.

Another notable solution to simplify your power setup is the Philips Six-Outlet Surge Protector Tap at $8.50. This may not solve the issue of massive power adapters, but it does turn two outlets into three and protects against 900J surges.

ClearMax 12-inch Extension Cords features:

Extends the outlet on the power strip to avoid cluttered by power adapters. make more space on the power strip for power adapters.

Allow Entire Family To Charge Cell Phones In One

Stop struggling with bulky chargers and AC adaptors

Use All Of The Outlets On The Power Strip

