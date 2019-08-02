Grab a 10-pack of highly-rated 12-inch extension cords for $12.50 (Save 27%)

Amazon currently offers a 10-pack of ClearMax 12-inch Extension Cords for $12.47 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally selling for $17, that’s good for a 27% discount and brings the price down to a new Amazon all-time low. These one-foot extension cords are perfect for dealing with pesky wall adapters that are too bulky to neatly fit on a power strip or behind a piece of furniture. Having them on hand is a great way to tidy up your home theater, charging setup and other areas with a large amount of outlets. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 320 customers.
Another notable solution to simplify your power setup is the Philips Six-Outlet Surge Protector Tap at $8.50. This may not solve the issue of massive power adapters, but it does turn two outlets into three and protects against 900J surges.
ClearMax 12-inch Extension Cords features:
- Extends the outlet on the power strip to avoid cluttered by power adapters. make more space on the power strip for power adapters.
- Allow Entire Family To Charge Cell Phones In One
- Stop struggling with bulky chargers and AC adaptors
- Use All Of The Outlets On The Power Strip
