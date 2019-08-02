Pack a Fiskars 29″ Machete Axe on your next adventure at 20% off: $28 shipped

Amazon is offering the Fiskars 29-inch Machete Axe for $28 shipped. Regularly between $35 and $40, this is the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon and the lowest total we can find. If you plan on getting in to some serious adventures or need to clean out the thick brush at the back of the yard, this machete axe is worth a closer look. It has an 18-inch blade with an axe-like head and a nylon carrying sheath. It also ships with a lifetime warranty from Fiskars. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

A giant 29-inch machete certainly might be overkill for your family trips, but it also might be a good idea to have a multi-tool on hand. The Gerber Dime goes for $20 and includes a series of tools that come in handy in the woods and on hiking trips. It houses a set of needle nose spring-loaded pliers, a wire cutter, fine edge blade, retail package opener, scissors, a medium flat driver, crosshead driver, a bottle opener, tweezers and more.

Fiskars 29-Inch Machete Axe:

18 inch blade is ideal for clearing thick brush, chopping roots, cutting branches and palms and more in your yard and garden

Axe-like blade head provides powerful, controlled chopping and splitting

Blade curve offers pull-cutting great for removing suckers and clearing vines

