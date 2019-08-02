Catch pre-season NFL games with GE’s $16 Ultra Pro Stealth HD Antenna (Reg. $50)

Amazon offers the GE Ultra Pro Stealth HD Indoor & Outdoor Antenna for $15.47 Prime shipped. Normally selling for $50 at retailers like Target, that’s good for a nearly 70% discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low. GE’s OTA Antenna is capable of capturing a wide range of content your home theater, including both 1080p and 4K news, sports and other shows. Bringing an antenna into your cord-cutting setup is a must, and GE’s option is as capable as any other model with a 60-mile range as well as a weather-resistant, outdoor design. Over 190 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating. More info below.

Available OTA content varies based on where you live. So for the full report, be sure to head on over to AntennaWeb to see which channels are accessible for you. Based on your results, if you don’t need to pull in 60 miles of content, the AmazonBasics Indoor Flat Antenna at $20 trades the outdoor design for a 35-mile range.

Looking to build the ultimate cord-cutting setup? Then check out our guide on pairing an OTA antenna with Plex and HDHomeRun for a cable-less experience.

GE Ultra Pro Stealth HD Antenna features:

Perfect for tailgating – the simple and compact construction allows for withstanding tough outdoor conditions making it ideal for tailgating or camping

Absolutely free HD channels – Ditch expensive cable and satellite bills and continue viewing your favorite shows In Full HD on channels such as ABC, NBC, CBS, PBS, Fox and much more

Full HD crystal clear TV and HD sound quality – our indoor TV antenna has superior reception for both VHF and UHF signals, receiving uncompressed 1080p signal and the pure amp technology increases signal strength while reducing dropouts

