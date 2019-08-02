George Foreman’s 8-serving Grill Press hits the Amazon low at $37 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is now offering the George Foreman Classic Plate Grill and Panini Press (GR380FB) for $36.99 shipped. Matched at Home Depot and Walmart. Regularly $60 or so, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This cooking press can handle up to 8 servings at once and features a non-stick coating, “fat-removing sloped grill,” dishwasher-safe drip tray, cord storage and more. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for additional details.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
If you don’t need to feed eight people at a time, consider a smaller model for a lower price tag. The George Foreman 4-Serving Grill and Panini Press goes for just $25 Prime shipped and carries a 4+ star rating from over 4,300 amazon customers. We also have some toaster deals cooking today starting from $16 Prime shipped, plus more in our Home Goods Guide.
George Foreman Classic Plate Grill and Panini Press:
- 8 servings – Feed the whole family, with leftovers to spare! the huge grilling surface lets you make up to eight servings at a time.
- Advanced George tough nonstick coating – we made the George tough coating even strong. It’s 3x more durable**, easy to clean, and removes the need for butter and oil.
- Classic plate grill – this is the Original George Foreman grill. The durable grill plates give you lean, mean grilling power for all your favorite foods.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!