Hautelook’s Flash Sale offers active shoes at up to 60% off: Saucony, more

Hautelook’s latest sale features men’s active shoes from Saucony, New Balance and more at up to 60% off. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Saucony Liberty ISO Running Shoes are great for your summer and fall training. These shoes are on sale for $88, which is down from their original rate of $160. This style is made for both trail and road running and features a supportive design. It also has cushioning for added comfort. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Saucony Liberty ISO Running Shoe $88 (Orig. $160)
- Helly Hansen Razorskiff Sneaker $80 (Orig. $130)
- New Balance 520 Sneaker $53 (Orig. $65)
- Fresh Foam Arishi v2 Sneaker $56 (Orig. $70)
- Helly Hansen Hydromoc Slip-On $62 (Orig. $100)
- New Balance REVlite Sneakers $56 (Orig. $70)
- New Balance Fresh Foam Low Top Sneaker $60 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
