Gear up for Sword and Shield with HORI’s $16 Poké Ball Switch Pouch (20% off)

Amazon offers the HORI Nintendo Switch Poké Ball Tough Pouch for $15.99 Prime shipped. Normally selling for $20, that’s good for a 20% discount, comes within cents of our previous mention for the Amazon low and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. This officially-licensed pouch allows you to take your Switch on-the-go without fear of scratching the screen. It has internal storage for game cartridges as well as a nifty two-tone red design complete with Poké Ball emblem. With Pokémon Sword and Shield around the corner, this case is a must for any trailers looking to gear up. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

Want a slightly more affordable option and don’t mind giving up the official licensing? Then check out the AmazonBasics Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch at only $14 at Amazon.

We’re also seeing some notable Switch accessory discounts in today’s HyperX sale at Amazon. And for more ways to deck out your gaming kit, have a look at our five favorite Nintendo Switch accessories starting at $20.

HORI Nintendo Switch Poke Ball Tough Pouch features:

The journey to become the Pokemon Master continues with the Pokeball Tough Pouch by HORI. Featuring a new slimmer design and durable outer. Soft inner lining protects your Switch from scratches and wear, and includes pockets to store your favorite Nintendo Switch game cards for gaming on the go! Officially Licensed by Nintendo

