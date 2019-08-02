Embrace AirPrint with HP’s compact LaserJet Pro: $99 at Amazon (Reg. $129)

Amazon is offering the HP LaserJet Pro M29w Wireless AiO Laser Printer for $99 shipped. That’s $30 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This printer makes turning digital documents into physical ones a breeze. AirPrint functionality lets iOS or macOS users easily connect and crank out documents at up to 19 pages per minute, which in most cases is more than adequate. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
If having one of the most compact laser printers is of no concern, consider HP’s Laserjet Pro M118dw for $89. While not extremely bulky, it is larger in every dimension when compared to the M29w. This trade-off does offer the benefit of print speeds that can reach up to 30 pages per minute.
HP LaserJet Pro M29w features:
- WORLD’S SMALLEST LASER PRINTER IN ITS CLASS – The HP LaserJet Pro M29w all-in-one laser printer, copier, and scanner is 30% smaller than its predecessor and produces professional-quality results
- FAST PRINT SPEEDS – Prints up to 19 pages per minute, with the first page out in as few as 7.9 seconds
- THE POWER OF YOUR PRINTER IN THE PALM OF YOUR HAND – The HP Smart app allows you to easily scan from your smartphone or tablet, order toner, and print from the cloud, such as iCloud, Google Drive, and Dropbox
- WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY YOU CAN COUNT ON – Built-in wireless capabilities let you easily access, print, and share resources on a network; for those with no Wi-Fi connection, connect directly to the printer using Wi-Fi Direct
