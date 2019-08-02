Embrace AirPrint with HP’s compact LaserJet Pro: $99 at Amazon (Reg. $129)

Amazon is offering the HP LaserJet Pro M29w Wireless AiO Laser Printer for $99 shipped. That’s $30 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This printer makes turning digital documents into physical ones a breeze. AirPrint functionality lets iOS or macOS users easily connect and crank out documents at up to 19 pages per minute, which in most cases is more than adequate. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If having one of the most compact laser printers is of no concern, consider HP’s Laserjet Pro M118dw for $89. While not extremely bulky, it is larger in every dimension when compared to the M29w. This trade-off does offer the benefit of print speeds that can reach up to 30 pages per minute.

HP LaserJet Pro M29w features:

WORLD’S SMALLEST LASER PRINTER IN ITS CLASS – The HP LaserJet Pro M29w all-in-one laser printer, copier, and scanner is 30% smaller than its predecessor and produces professional-quality results

FAST PRINT SPEEDS – Prints up to 19 pages per minute, with the first page out in as few as 7.9 seconds

THE POWER OF YOUR PRINTER IN THE PALM OF YOUR HAND – The HP Smart app allows you to easily scan from your smartphone or tablet, order toner, and print from the cloud, such as iCloud, Google Drive, and Dropbox

WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY YOU CAN COUNT ON – Built-in wireless capabilities let you easily access, print, and share resources on a network; for those with no Wi-Fi connection, connect directly to the printer using Wi-Fi Direct

