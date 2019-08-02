Husky’s 391-piece mechanics tool set has a lifetime warranty: $179 (Reg. $299)

Home Depot is offering a 391-Piece Husky Mechanics Tool Set for $170.40 shipped. Normally $299, a similar (but much smaller) 278-piece set goes for $229 at Home Depot right now and this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. If you don’t yet have a toolkit started for your DIY adventures, this is a great starting place. You’ll get multiple sets of sockets and screwdrivers here, along with hex keys, perfect for getting any job done. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you don’t need 391 pieces, check out the DEWALT 84-Piece Mechanics Tool Set for $60 shipped at Amazon. You’re losing out on the sheer amount of tools that you get in the above Husky set, but this is perfect for those just starting out. You also lose out on being able to walk into any Home Depot and exchange a broken tool, per Husky’s lifetime warranty. That alone is a reason to go with Husky, but you’ll end up paying more in the end.

Husky Mechanics Tool Set features:

Includes 224 sockets, 96 accessories, 68 wrenches and 3 ratchets

Ratchet operates in space as little as 1-1/4 in.

Lifetime warranty with no questions, no receipt required

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!