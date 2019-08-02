Manage the iOS metropolis of your dreams in TheoTown, now matching low at $4

TheoTown is a city building sim where players manage every aspect of their metropolis from direct control over citizens to all the usual infrastructure stuff and building your own wold wonders. The premium iOS version regularly sells for $6 and has no ads or in-app purchases. but it is now on sale for $3.99, matching the all-time low on the App Store. Its only been out for a few months and has already garnered a solid 4+ star rating. The freebie Android version with ads carries a 4+ star rating from over 100,000 gamers, for comparison. More details below.

TheoTown:

Be the mayor of each city that can establish amazing skylines and structures, all of which simulate various statistics. Establish great and complex transportation networks. Choose how your citizens will move around! Train stations, airports, bus depots. Manage and customize your transportation vehicles! Pick your aircraft livery , establish your bus routes, build your rail network! Tackle emergency events, such as natural disasters, disease, crime, and fire. Erect world wonders like Big Ben, the Eiffel Tower, the Statue of Liberty and many more!

