Macy’s discounts an array of Nike clothing and accessories with prices from $5

- Aug. 2nd 2019 11:22 am ET

0

Macy’s takes 25% off a selection of Nike clothing and accessories with prices starting from $5. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Club Fleece Shorts are on sale for $26 and originally were priced at $35. These shorts are perfect for lounging around the house or workouts. You can choose from an array of color options and they have a drawstring waist for additional comfort. They also feature a large side logo that’s fashionable and will stand out in the crowd.  Rated 4.8/5 stars from happy Macy’s customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

For larger purchases, Nike direct is taking $30 off $150 or more in its latest sale.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Nike

Nike
Macy's

About the Author