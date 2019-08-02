Macy’s discounts an array of Nike clothing and accessories with prices from $5

Macy’s takes 25% off a selection of Nike clothing and accessories with prices starting from $5. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Club Fleece Shorts are on sale for $26 and originally were priced at $35. These shorts are perfect for lounging around the house or workouts. You can choose from an array of color options and they have a drawstring waist for additional comfort. They also feature a large side logo that’s fashionable and will stand out in the crowd. Rated 4.8/5 stars from happy Macy’s customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Club Fleece Shorts $26 (Orig. $35)
- Dri-FIT Cotton Shorts $23 (Orig. $30)
- Pullover Fleece Hoodie $34 (Orig. $45)
- Swoosh Headband $5 (Orig. $6)
- Dri-FIT Training T-Shirt $19 (Orig. $25)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Tempo Running Shorts $23 (Orig. $30)
- Element Logo Backpack $30 (Orig. $40)
- Dry Legacy T-Shirt $15 (Orig. $20)
- Air Max Axis Sneakers $68 (Orig. $90)
- Gym Vintage Full-Zip Hoodie $45 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
For larger purchases, Nike direct is taking $30 off $150 or more in its latest sale.
