Macy’s discounts an array of Nike clothing and accessories with prices from $5

Macy’s takes 25% off a selection of Nike clothing and accessories with prices starting from $5. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Club Fleece Shorts are on sale for $26 and originally were priced at $35. These shorts are perfect for lounging around the house or workouts. You can choose from an array of color options and they have a drawstring waist for additional comfort. They also feature a large side logo that’s fashionable and will stand out in the crowd. Rated 4.8/5 stars from happy Macy’s customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

For larger purchases, Nike direct is taking $30 off $150 or more in its latest sale.

